Sano went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks during Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Sano extended Minnesota's lead with a solo homer against Hirokazu Sawamura in the sixth inning. The long ball was the first of the year for the 27-year-old, who has struggled at the plate this season, going hitless in his last five games. Overall, he's batting just .100/.308/.250 across 13 games.