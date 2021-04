Sano went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks during Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Sano extended Minnesota's lead with his long ball against Hirokazu Sawamura in the sixth inning. The long ball was the second of the year for the 27-year-old, who has struggled at the plate this season, including going hitless in his last five games coming into Thursday. Overall, he's batting just .100/.308/.250 across 13 games.