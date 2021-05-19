Sano went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI during Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Sano got the Twins on the board by taking Lance Lynn deep in the fourth inning. He then cranked his second homer of the night against Lynn in the sixth. The 28-year-old followed suit by evening up the score with yet another long ball, this time a two-run blast against Aaron Bummer in the eighth. It was the first career three-homer game for Sano, who with the hot-hitting night, doubled his season home run total to six while improving his batting line to .171/.313/.390.