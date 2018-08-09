Twins' Miguel Sano: Crushes eighth homer

Sano went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Cleveland.

The 25-year-old accounted for essentially all of the Twins' offense on the night, with his ninth-inning blast off Cody Allen -- Sano's eighth homer of the year and first in the majors since May 31 -- giving Minnesota a brief flicker of hope that they might be able to steal one against the team it's trying to catch in the AL Central. Sano's power isn't the only thing that seems to be returning either, as he's now hitting .345 (10-for-29) over the last nine games with six walks against 11 K's.