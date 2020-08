Sano went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Royals.

He pulverized an offering from rookie Brady Singer in the fourth inning for his fifth homer of the year. Sano extended his hit streak to six games with the performance, but he's been dialed in a little longer than that -- since getting a day off against the Brewers on Aug. 10 to clear his head, he's hitting .353 (12-for-34).