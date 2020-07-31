site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Miguel Sano: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sano is out of the lineup Friday against the Indians.
Sano is 2-for-17 with eight strikeouts through his first five games of the season, and he'll receive a day to refresh Friday. Marwin Gonzalez will work at first base and bat seventh for the Twins.
