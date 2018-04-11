Twins' Miguel Sano: Day off Wednesday

Sano is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Sano will receive a breather after going 1-for-9 with six strikeouts during the first two games of this series. In his place, Eduardo Escobar will man the hot corner while Ehire Adrianza gets a start at shortstop.

