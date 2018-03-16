Twins' Miguel Sano: Day-to-day with bruised knee
Sano was scratched from Friday's lineup with a bruised right knee, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He apparently tweaked his knee while sliding into second base on a double in Wednesday's game. Gregorio Petit replaced Sano in the lineup at third base. Sano came into camp out of shape, which may have played a role in him suffering the injury. He is considered day-to-day.
