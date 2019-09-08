Twins' Miguel Sano: Dealing with back stiffness

Sano was unavailable Sunday against the Indians due to back stiffness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With an off day Monday, Sano could possibly get back into the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, but the Twins will take things day by day. Luis Arraez, who started at third base Saturday, should continue to start at the hot corner if Sano needs additional time off.

