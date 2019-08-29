Twins' Miguel Sano: Dealing with forearm tightness

Sano was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox with right forearm tightness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano went 0-for-2 with an RBI prior to being removed during the seventh inning. The 26-year-old was hit by a pitch a couple innings before exiting and should be considered day-to-day.

