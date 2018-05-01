Twins' Miguel Sano: Dealing with Grade 1 strain

Manager Paul Molitor said Sano is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Sano is hoping to return shortly after the minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list is up, but the fact that he hasn't made a ton of progress since suffering the injury over the weekend leaves that goal in doubt. His progress in the coming days will hopefully shed light on his possible return date.

