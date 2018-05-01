Twins' Miguel Sano: Dealing with Grade 1 strain
Manager Paul Molitor said Sano is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Sano is hoping to return shortly after the minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list is up, but the fact that he hasn't made a ton of progress since suffering the injury over the weekend leaves that goal in doubt. His progress in the coming days will hopefully shed light on his possible return date.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...