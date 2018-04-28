Twins' Miguel Sano: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Sano is out of the lineup Saturday with hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Eduardo Escobar will shift to third to cover Sano's absence against right-hander Sal Romano while Ehire Adrianza steps in at shortstop. The severity of the issue is unknown and the Twins have not yet specified which hamstring is the problem. Given Sano's recent history of lower-body issues -- he underwent surgery on his shin in November and dealt with a bruised knee in spring training -- it wouldn't be surprising to see the Twins keep him off the field through the weekend at least.