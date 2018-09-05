Twins' Miguel Sano: Dealing with leg bruise

Sano was diagnosed with a lower left leg bruise, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano was carted off the field after a slide into second base during Tuesday's game against the Astros, but thankfully X-Rays came back negative. The extent of the injury remains unknown but the 25-year-old appears unlikely to be in Wednesday's lineup, at least.

