Twins' Miguel Sano: Decision coming Tuesday

The Twins will decide whether to place Sano (hamstring) on the disabled list after he's re-evaluated Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano hasn't been making much progress, and he wasn't available to pinch hit Monday against the Blue Jays. If he's going to miss an extended period of time recovering, the Twins will place him on the disabled list and call up a minor-league prospect who can contribute. Sano sat out for the third night in a row Monday, forcing the Twins to play with a short bench.