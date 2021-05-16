Sano went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead, three-run home run during Saturday's 5-4 win over the A's.

The 28-year-old put the Twins ahead during the bottom of the eighth inning with the three-run shot to help break a five-game losing streak. Sano has struggled so far this season with a .127/.279/.254 slash line, three home runs, eight RBI and 33 strikeouts through 71 at-bats. He had been losing playing time at first base to Willians Astudillo, but perhaps his clutch home run can spark a turnaround at the plate and get him back into the lineup more frequently.