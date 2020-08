Sano went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

The first baseman extended his hit streak to seven games, going 12-for-26 over that period. His first double of the game drove in Max Kepler to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Sano will bring a .241 average and .879 OPS into Monday's game against Cleveland.