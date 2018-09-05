Twins' Miguel Sano: Exits on cart Tuesday

Sano was carted off the field during Tuesday's game at Houston after a slide into second base, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano had an awkward slide into second base as he advanced on a wild pitch, and appeared to suffer a left leg injury. The 25-year-old looked to be in considerable pain as the athletic training staff called for the cart. Sano did have surgery on his left shin last offseason, but the specifics of Tuesday's injury remain to be seen.