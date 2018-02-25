Twins' Miguel Sano: Expected to start Wednesday

Sano (ankle) is scheduled to start Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Astros, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Sano has been able to participate in all baseball activities for the past week, so the Twins will look to have him play in his first game of the spring Wednesday. However, while he has returned to full health, there have been concerns regarding Sano's level of conditioning after it was revealed that the third baseman gained weight over the offseason while rehabbing his shin.