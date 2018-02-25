Twins' Miguel Sano: Expected to start Wednesday
Sano (ankle) is scheduled to start Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Astros, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Sano has been able to participate in all baseball activities for the past week, so the Twins will look to have him play in his first game of the spring Wednesday. However, while he has returned to full health, there have been concerns regarding Sano's level of conditioning after it was revealed that the third baseman gained weight over the offseason while rehabbing his shin.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Behind teammates in conditioning•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Cleared for full activities•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Will report on time, still on track for Opening Day•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Twins hoping for Opening Day return•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Facing assault allegations•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Doing well post-surgery•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...