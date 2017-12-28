Twins' Miguel Sano: Facing assault allegations

The Twins acknowledged Thursday that they are aware of assault allegations involving Sano stemming from an incident in 2015.

A female photographer claims Sano physically assaulted her at an Apple store. Aside from acknowledging the incident and saying they take the allegations "very seriously," the Twins did not offer further comment. Both the team and Major League Baseball figure to launch an investigation. Sano has been recovering from November shin surgery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories