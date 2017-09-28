Twins' Miguel Sano: Feels good following Thursday's workout

Sano (shin) was able to hit in the field Thursday, and could make a return to the big-league club before the end of the weekend, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Sano began to take cuts again Wednesday, and continued to make progress heading into this weekend with another good day back in Minnesota on Thursday. Even though there's been consideration that the third baseman would be able to pinch hit during this weekend's series against the Tigers, it would still be a surprise to see him back in action before the end of the regular season. Yet with a playoff spot secured, there appears to be a decent chance that Sano will be able to rejoin the team for Tuesday's wild-card game.