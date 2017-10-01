Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Feels some discomfort Sunday

Sano (shin) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Sunday before departing due to discomfort, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins have a day off Monday before the AL Wild Card Game against the Yankees. Assuming that he's in the lineup Tuesday, it will likely be as a DH.

