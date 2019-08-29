Twins' Miguel Sano: Gets in workout Thursday

Sano (forearm), who is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, went through a workout on the field prior to the contest, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Though he exited Wednesday's 8-2 win with left forearm tightness, Sano's ability to take part in pregame activities a day later suggests the Twins don't have many reservations about his health. Sano could be available to pinch hit Thursday and looks like he might be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday in Detroit.