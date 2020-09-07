site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Miguel Sano: Gets Labor Day off
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
1 min read
Sano will sit Monday against the Tigers.
Sano hits the bench after starting 25 straight games. He hit .310/.420/.643 over that stretch despite striking out in 41 percent of his plate appearances. LaMonte Wade will get the start at first base.
