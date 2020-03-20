Twins' Miguel Sano: Getting comfortable at 1B
Sano has gotten more comfortable as a defender at first base, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
He said that he never really got comfortable moving from third base to first base occasionally during the 2019 season, but since focusing fully on the position this spring his comfort level has increased. Manager Rocco Baldelli praised Sano's engagement and work ethic with the position change. The move has to work, as there is nowhere else for Sano to go if the Twins are at full strength with Josh Donaldson getting everyday starts at third base and Nelson Cruz getting everyday starts at DH in American League parks. Sano hit .200/.286/.440 with two home runs and seven strikeouts in 28 plate appearances this spring.
