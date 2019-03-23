Twins' Miguel Sano: Getting stitches removed
Sano is scheduled to have stitches removed from his right heel March 28, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Sano was in good spirits at spring training Saturday after receiving clearance to ditch his walking boot a day earlier. Because he has been sidelined for the entirety of camp and has yet to resume full baseball activities, Sano will open the season on the injured list, though he's set to travel with the big club rather than sticking around at extended spring training. Sano should gradually increase his activity in the weeks to come and will likely report back to Florida at some point in April once he's ready to test his foot in rehab and/or simulated games. The Twins are hopeful Sano will be ready to return from the IL at some point in May.
