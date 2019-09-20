Twins' Miguel Sano: Goes deep in win

Sano went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Sano launched a 432-foot shot to left field in the third inning and drove home another run with a double in the fifth. The 26-year-old did not play his first game this season until mid-May but has still managed to establish a career-high with 31 homers. Sano's 11.5 AB/HR ranks ninth in the majors among players with 300 or more plate appearances this season.