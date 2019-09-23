Twins' Miguel Sano: Goes deep twice

Sano went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk during a 12-8 victory against the Royals on Sunday.

The 26-year-old continues to slug .580 despite only hitting .248. Of course, 33 home runs will give one that type of ISO. Sano has crushed a lot of pitching lately with five home runs in his last nine games, but he's also 7-for-14 (.500) in the last four games, raising his season average 10 points. Sano is batting .248 with 54 extra-base hits, 77 RBI and 72 runs in 367 at-bats this season.