Sano went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's loss against the White Sox.

The Twins couldn't get the job done against the White Sox, but it wasn't Sano's fault -- the young slugger notched his seventh homer of the season in the third inning against Lucas Giolito, one of the best young pitchers in the league. Sano launched three homers in his last nine August games while hitting .355 with a .444 on-base percentage during that span.