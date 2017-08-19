Twins' Miguel Sano: Goes yard twice in Friday's win

Sano went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

He led the barrage on a night when the Twins offense erupted for six homers. Sano already has new career highs with 28 home runs, 77 RBI and 75 runs on the season with 42 games left to go, but the 24-year-old may not yet have reached his peak.