Twins' Miguel Sano: Goes yard twice in loss

Sano went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Tigers.

The 26-year-old has found his power stroke in August, going deep seven times in 21 games while driving in 16 runs. Sano's .241/.341/.557 slash line and 34.1 percent strikeout rate on the month highlight his limitations as a fantasy asset, but he still has 25 homers on the year -- the third time in his career he's reached that plateau -- despite missing the first seven weeks of the season while recovering from heel surgery.