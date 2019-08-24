Twins' Miguel Sano: Goes yard twice in loss
Sano went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Tigers.
The 26-year-old has found his power stroke in August, going deep seven times in 21 games while driving in 16 runs. Sano's .241/.341/.557 slash line and 34.1 percent strikeout rate on the month highlight his limitations as a fantasy asset, but he still has 25 homers on the year -- the third time in his career he's reached that plateau -- despite missing the first seven weeks of the season while recovering from heel surgery.
