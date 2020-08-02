Sano went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 3-0 win over Cleveland.
The slugger took Carlos Carrasco deep in the third inning to open the scoring, giving Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota bullpen all the offense they would end up needing, but then Sano did it again in the fifth for good measure. The blasts were his first homers, and first RBI, on the season, and he still only has three hits through 20 at-bats -- although all three have gone for extra bases. Don't be surprised if Sano goes on a homer binge now that he's found his timing at the plate.