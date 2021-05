Sano is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Sano has struggled at the plate through 19 games this season, striking out 37.7 percent of the time en route to a .129/.299/.226 slash line. The Twins' lineup got more crowded Tuesday with Luis Arraez returning from a concussion, so it's possible Sano could sit more often than he's used to if he can't turn things around. Willians Astudillo will start at first base Tuesday.