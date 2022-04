Sano will sit for the first time this season Tuesday against Kansas City, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Sano has had an awful start to the season, grabbing just two hits in his first 10 games. Things could turn around soon, however, as his 26.3 percent strikeout rate is actually far better than his 36.3 percent career mark. He's been hit by some small-sample bad luck, as his .053 BABIP attests. Luis Arraez will get the start at first base in his absence.