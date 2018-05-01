Twins' Miguel Sano: Heads to DL
Sano was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday.
Though Sano initially hoped to avoid a trip to the DL, he progressed slower in the past days than the team would've hoped. As such, he'll land on the disabled list. The move is retroactive to April 28, so he'll be available to return May 7. It's unclear if he'll be able to return by then, though. Gregorio Petit was recalled from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster, but Ehire Adrianza appears to be in line to garner more playing time as a result of this move.
