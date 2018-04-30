Twins' Miguel Sano: Held out Monday

Sano (hamstring) is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

This is the third consecutive game for which Sano will be sidelined. It's unclear if he'll need a disabled list stint at this point, though it still seems as if he's simply day-to-day for now. Eduardo Escobar will move over to third base to replace him, allowing Ehire Adrianza to log a start at shortstop.