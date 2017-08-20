Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Held out Sunday

Sano (shin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.

Sano left Saturday's game with shin soreness, and while the severity of the issue still isn't clear, it's apparently still bothersome enough to keep him out for the series finale. Ehire Adrianza is starting at the hot corner in his stead, batting ninth.

