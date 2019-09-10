Twins' Miguel Sano: Held out Tuesday

Sano (back) isn't starting Tuesday against Washington, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Sano was unavailable for Sunday's clash due to back stiffness, and despite benefitting from a team off day Monday, he'll be held out of the series opener. Ehire Adrianza gets the nod at the hot corner and will bat sixth as a result.

