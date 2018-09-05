Twins' Miguel Sano: Held out Wednesday

Sano (lower leg) is out of the lineup against Houston on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

As expected, Sano will not take the field during Wednesday's series finale after being carted off the diamond Tuesday after sliding into second base. His post-game X-rays came back negative, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's contest versus Kansas City. Ehire Adrianza will start at third base and bat sixth in his absence.