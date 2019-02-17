Twins' Miguel Sano: Hindered by heel laceration
Sano is dealing with a heel laceration, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's unclear how the injury cropped up, but the Twins are in the process of evaluating the severity of the issue. No word has come forth as to whether or not this could pose as a longer-term problem for Sano or not, but more information will likely be known in the coming days.
