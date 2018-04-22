Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits bench Sunday

Sano is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano will sit for only the second time all season in what amounts to a rest day with the Twins playing a matinee game Sunday before heading to New York for a four-game series with the Yankees beginning Monday. The breather certainly can't hurt Sano, who has mustered just four hits in his last 32 at-bats while striking out 15 times. Eduardo Escobar will shift over to third base in Sano's stead.