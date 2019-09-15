Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits game-winning grand slam

Sano went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Sano came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning of a tie game. He smashed a grand slam off Nick Goody, accounting or the final runs in a 9-5 win. He's now tied his career high with 28 homers despite playing just 93 games.