Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits two home runs Friday

Sano went 2-for-3 with two home runs in Friday's spring training win over Tampa Bay and started at third base. He's hitting 4-for-14 with two doubles and two home runs this spring.

Sano had surgery in November which inserted a titanium rod into his left shin and left his status for Opening Day in doubt. However, he's looked healthy and is playing in the field, so he should be ready for the start of the regular season. Still, another issue for his availability looms as he faces an investigation from MLB into assault charges from an incident in 2015. It remains to be seen when MLB will conclude its investigation or if Sano will face any discipline.