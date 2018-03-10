Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits two home runs Friday
Sano went 2-for-3 with two home runs in Friday's spring training win over Tampa Bay and started at third base. He's hitting 4-for-14 with two doubles and two home runs this spring.
Sano had surgery in November which inserted a titanium rod into his left shin and left his status for Opening Day in doubt. However, he's looked healthy and is playing in the field, so he should be ready for the start of the regular season. Still, another issue for his availability looms as he faces an investigation from MLB into assault charges from an incident in 2015. It remains to be seen when MLB will conclude its investigation or if Sano will face any discipline.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Behind teammates in conditioning•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Cleared for full activities•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Will report on time, still on track for Opening Day•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Twins hoping for Opening Day return•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.