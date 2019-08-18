Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers again Saturday
Sano went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and three runs in Saturday's win against the Rangers.
Sano now has three home runs with seven total runs over his past four games. After missing time to begin the season, the 26-year-old is now slashing .236/.339/.552 with 50 RBI.
