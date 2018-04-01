Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers again Sunday

Sano went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win against the Orioles.

Sano seems to have found his power, as he's now cleared the fences in two consecutive games. However, while fantasy owners will be pleased with his home run, Sano's susceptibility to striking out (35.8 percent strikeout rate in 2017) was also on display Sunday, as he was fanned four times.