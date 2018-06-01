Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers against Indians
Sano went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Minnesota's 9-8 defeat to Cleveland on Thursday.
After going hitless in his first six at-bats following his return from the disabled list with a hamstring injury, Sano has now bagged a hit in five straight games with two home runs, three runs scored and nine RBI over that time. His .216/.285/.459 slash line still isn't pretty, but he's only played 27 games due to the injury, so look for an uptick in those numbers now that he's healthy and looks like he's starting to find a groove at the plate.
