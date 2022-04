Sano went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run homer and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Sano entered the game without a hit through six contests but finally broke through with a two-run shot off Nick Pivetta in the second inning. He later added what was just the fifth steal of his eight-year career. Sano is still hitting just .043/.214/.174 on the season, but that's at least better than the .000/.174/.000 line that he carried heading into the game.