Sano went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored during Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.

Sano launched his eighth long ball of the season, this time a solo shot off reliever Ross Detwiler in the third inning. It was the second homer in as many nights for the 27-year-old, who also tacked on a leadoff double and scored in the fifth. On the year, Sano is hitting .243/.336/.557.