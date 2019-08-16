Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers in second straight game

Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over Texas on Thursday.

With Minnesota staked to a 10-run lead, Sano added to the onslaught with a 400-foot blast to right field in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old has hit only .189 (10-for-53) over his last 15 games but has contributed four homers and 10 RBI over that span. On the season, he is slashing .237/.337/.556 with 22 long balls and 48 RBI in 297 plate appearances.