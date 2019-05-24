Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers twice in slugfest
Sano went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs. three RBI and three runs scored in a victory over the Angels on Thursday.
Sano took Matt Harvey deep in the third inning to send him to the showers, then tacked on a two-run blast off reliever Noe Ramirez in the seventh. He is hitting only 6-for-25 (.240) since returning from a heel injury on May 16, but four of those six hits have gone for home runs.
