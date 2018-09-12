Twins' Miguel Sano: Hopes to play over weekend

Sano (lower leg), who is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, said he hopes to return sometime over the weekend against Kansas City, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano is on the bench for a seventh straight game as he continues to nurse a lower-leg bruise he suffered when sliding into second base earlier in the month. The third baseman was recently able to take batting practice and field grounders, however, and is nearing a return to action. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base Wednesday.